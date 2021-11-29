Sheffield Wednesday loanee addresses future after scoring first Hillsborough goal

The QPR loan player has made 16 appearances since joining Wednesday with his first-half goal against Wycombe Wanderers helping Darren Moore’s side pick up a point in a 2-2 draw.

However, Shodipo has admitted to being frustrated about the number of minutes he played since arriving at Hillsborough and has even held discussions with Moore about his game time.

He is hoping his goal on Saturday afternoon will lead to more success at the Owls, with the club on the verge of the play-off places.

“I’ve been frustrated, I can’t lie. I’ve had limited game time and I just want to play every game and score goals and create goals and excite the fans,” said Shodipo.

“I want to have that opportunity to play, I have been frustrated at times but it’s been a mix. Hopefully I can kick on now.”

He continued: “I’ve been to the gaffer, knocking on his door. I asked him ‘what’s going on? How can I get in the team? What do I need to do?’

"We’ve had those talks and hopefully I can repay him when I get the opportunity. I trust him, everyone trusts him.”

Moore has previously stated there is “no guarantees” on where Wednesday’s loan players will be come the end of January, but Shodipo is keen to remain in South Yorkshire.

He said: “I’m very keen to show myself and shine. I just want to show the gaffer why he brought me here. I’m still yet to do that and I feel like that’s going to come now.”