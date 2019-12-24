Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has 'no serious issue' with Sam Hutchinson's aggression

Garry Monk will not try to rein Sam Hutchinson in, despite the Sheffield Wednesday midfielder picking up two suspensions before Christmas.

READ MORE - Sheffield Wednesday earn reward and Garry Monk’s praise after win over Bristol City



Garry Monk says he likes the way Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson plays

The central midfielder is back in the squad at Stoke City on Boxing Day after serving a two-match ban for accumulating ten bookings this season. He had also missed a game when he reached five.

Despite that, manager Monk says he has “no serious issue” with Hutchinson's aggressive style, just asking him to refine it slightly at times.

“As a manager you don't want to take away that competitive edge,” said Monk. “I like my teams, especially defensively, to be aggressive and have that contact, it's important – but in a fair way.

“I think most of his bookings have been fine, they've been honest challenges and some of his bookings have been harsh.

“There's a couple you can avoid a bit more easily.

“It's difficult when you speak to players because you don't want to take away that edge, some players need an edge. He needs that combative edge but there are a couple (of yellow cards) he can avoid and he needs to do that.

"But there's no serious issue, I like the way he plays, I like the way he wants to win games and win the ball but there are certain times when he can use his experience better.”

Fernando Forestieri is set to miss the Boxing Day game with a knee injury, but the Owls are hopeful top-scorer Steven Fletcher will recover from illness to play. Morgan Fox has recovered from the eye injury he picked up in Sunday's win at Bristol City.