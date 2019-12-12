Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk rubbishes players wages report

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk has rubbished a report suggesting that the club's players salaries for November were initially only partially paid.

This comes after a weekend report claimed that players' wage packets were not paid in full initially last month.

It is claimed the Owls’ squad allegedly received a maximum of £17,000 and were told the rest would be delayed, before the club settled the outstanding amount days later.

Monk, speaking after Wednesday night's 1-1 draw at Derby County, said: "It is a nonsensical story.

"I can tell you all the players are fine and everyone has been fine. It is absolutely a non starter."

Meanwhile, Monk has bridled at suggestions that he made defensive substitutions in Wednesday night's draw at Derby.

A dominant first half saw the Owls deservedly lead thanks to Steven Fletcher's 11th goal of the campaign - on a night when a 2-0 victory would have seen Monk's side move up to third place in the table.



But Derby, poor in the opening half, improved on the resumption with the pace and threat of Kadeem Harris sacrificed just after the hour mark with Jacob Murphy coming on in his place.

Just over ten minutes later, Atdhe Nuhiu came on for Jordan Rhodes, while Monk's final change saw midfielder Massimo Luongo replace top-scorer Fletcher.

The changes did not have the desired effect with Derby managing to grab a leveller from the spot courtesy of Chris Martin.

On his changes, Monk said: "I did not think it was defensive. Murph came on and he is an attacker and Fletch was feeling his hamstring, so I had to make the change for Fletch.

"Those are the decisions you have to make. Atdh is a striker and we had two attacking players on the pitch and Massimo is not exactly a defensive player.

"I would not say it was defensive; but more a case of needs must. It was a winger for a winger and a striker for a striker and then Massimo because Fletch came a little bit tight."

Meanwhile, Monk has confirmed that Liam Palmer, available after suspension, missed the game with a minor niggle, but he is likely to return to the fray on Saturday, potentially as a direct replacement for Moses Odubajo, who was dismissed for his second caution late on in the 1-1 draw at Pride Park.

Keiren Westwood (shoulder) is also on the mend, according to Monk.

He added: "He (Palmer) just had a little niggle. He had it last week, but was back out on the pitches today and we are very hopeful he is fit for the weekend.

"It is important that Liam is back, he has done very well for us. He's a vitally important player. I am very confident he should be back.

"Keiren is not back out in full training, but he should be training from Thursday onwards."