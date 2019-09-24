Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk will adopt a pragmatic approach to selection for Everton cup tie

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk will be pragmatic in his selection for Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup assignment with Premier League outfit Everton at Hillsborough.

Amid a run of four fixtures in ten days - and mindful of Championship trips to former club Middlesbrough and Hull City on the horizon - Monk is likely to hand opportunities to several squad players including the likes of former Everton trainee Jordan Thorniley, loan defender David Bates, midfielder Massimo Luongo and forward Sam Winnall in tonight's tie.

Tom Lees will again sit out the game - but could return for the weekend trip to Boro - with the likes of Steven Fletcher expected to be rested.

Monk, who has made a solid start to his Owls' tenure with a win and a draw from his opening two matches in charge, said: "It is an opportunity to have a look at some players, but I also want to win the game.

"I want to keep that momentum going.

"We are competing well. I feel like we have a good squad. It is why you have a squad. If it was just just 11 players, they would play every single game.

"We have a squad and squads are there to be used throughout the whole season.

"That is not just for cup games, that is league games as well.

"It is funny how you could make six changes for a cup game and a lot of questions get asked, but you make six changes for a league game and not as many questions get asked, but it is the same principle.

"All I know is we have a good, competitive squad and I want to make sure we give ourselves the best chance of doing well in that game."

On the injury situation regarding captain Lees, Monk added: "He will probably miss Everton, but we will see what he is like for the weekend.

"It is not a hugely serious injury, but I think it is more with Tom's history that he needs that little bit of extra time.

"We do not want to risk Tom for one game and risk losing him for a long period. We want to make sure when he comes back he can sustain it."