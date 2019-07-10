Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce continues to be linked with Newcastle United move as rumours intensify

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Steve Bruce is being reportedly targeted by Newcastle United, who are set to make an official approach to speak to him regarding the vacant St James' Park post.

The Owls chief, 58, has been linked with a return to his native north-east with boyhood club Newcastle following Rafa Benitez's departure from Tyneside late this month, with the Magpies hierarchy now expected to firm up their interest by way of an official approach, according to reports.

One national report has suggested that Newcastle - keen to make an appointment before embarking on a pre-season trip to China on Saturday - are set to make an official move when Wednesday return from their training camp in Portugal later today (Wednesday).

Speaking on Tuesday, Corbridge-born Bruce, 58, who was named as manager of the Hillsborough outfit in January before officially starting in the role on February 1 after a pre-arranged break from football, brushed off the speculation.

Bruce said: "It's news to me. As far as I am concerned, I am here, I am going home tomorrow (Wednesday) and looking forward to walking the dog!

"Maybe because I'm from Newcastle (is why my name has been mentioned.)

"But no, I've been on holiday. I never take any notice of all that sort of speculation or tittle-tattle because the way the newspapers are today, no disrespect, I think there have been 150 managers associated with Newcastle. I would suppose I'm going to be one of them."

Meanwhile, Wednesday have officially announced the addition of Armenia Bielefield centre-half Julian Borner, 28 - their first summer signing.

Former Hull City defender Moses Odubajo and Cardiff City winger Kadeem Harris are expected to follow.