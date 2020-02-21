Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan praised for playing through the pain barrier by Garry Monk

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk has praised midfielder Barry Bannan for playing through the pain barrier to aid the cause of the beleaguered Owls.

In a bid to manage an injury issue, Monk started the influential Scot from the bench in last Saturday's home loss to Reading - Wednesday's third game in seven days - and he came on as a second-half replacement.

Barry Bannan.

Despite being hindered by the problem, Monk says that Bannan has been overly troubled by it, with the schemer recently rested for the FA Cup game at QPR in late January, with the Owls chief mindful of his workload and his commitment to playing league games when not fully fit.

Monk, who could welcome back top-scorer Steven Fletcher and key defender Morgan Fox for Saturday's trip to former club Birmingham City - where Wednesday are seeking just their second league win in 11 matches as they bid to halt their worrying slide - said: "Baz has been carrying an injury, it has got progressively worse.

"He has played through it, but last week it just got a little bit too sore and with how we geared up as well.

"These are decisions that are not just tactical; players have been injured. We have been lacking in some positions (and) players are playing with injuries and that is the type of mentality you want.

"That is the mentality I am looking for, but also you have to gauge if it is affecting his performance or affecting himself physically.

"That was the reason for last week, but he is been back in training, he is back fresh and will look forward to this weekend."