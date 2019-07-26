Sheffield Wednesday midfielder commits future to club with new contract

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY midfielder Kieran Lee has signed a new one-year deal.

The 31-year-old, bidding to put an injury-plagued 18 months behind him at Hillsborough, has been a regular in pre-season and is expected to feature against Espanyol in Sunday's final friendly.

Lee was a key figure as the Owls reached the play-offs in back-to-back seasons under Carlos Carvalhal. But his career since then has been blighted by injury problems, meaning he has played just 17 times in the last two seasons.

The midfielder did, though, make a welcome return in the penultimate game of last season against Preston North End before starting in the final day defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Lee joined the Owls in the summer of 2012 and his previous contract ran out at the start of June.