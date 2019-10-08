Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo hopes to have provided Garry Monk with a headache

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY midfielder Massimo Luongo admits he hopes to have handed manager Garry Monk a significant selection headache after his match-winning contribution against Wigan Athletic

The Australian midfielder, signed from QPR at the end of summer window for Championship clubs, made the most of his first league start for Wednesday with a well-taken winner after coming into the side for the suspended Sam Hutchinson.

And the 27-year-old, who has not linked with up with the Socceroos international squad due to a minor injury issue, did his cause no harm against Wigan.

The Sydney-born player said: "I am buzzing that I got on the scoresheet. I have not been part of the team as much as I thought I would have been when I signed.

"It gives the manager a headache now for the next game and that is all I want to do.

"If he has to take me out of the squad, I can go in and say I believe I should start.

"All I want to do is give him a problem with the starting line-up.

"I am 27-years-old and I have been playing for a long time in the Championship and all I want to do is help Sheffield Wednesday go as far as we can."

Accepting that he has had to be patient in the wait for his opportunity, he added: "I knew coming into the team, especially signing on deadline day, that I would have to be patient.

"The team had already started the season and I am away with the international team a lot, which doesn't help.

"It’s a new team, new players and nobody really knows me. I haven't got a relationship with the players on the pitch that comes after years.

"You look at the way Barry (Bannan) and Fletch (Steven Fletcher) combine; they have been playing together for years.

"That will come, I just need to be around it more and the only way to do that is to keep performing well and hopefully keep winning."