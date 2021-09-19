Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore’s frustration as disallowed goal robs Owls of three points against Shrewsbury Town, Barry Bannan apologises for missed penalty

With the game in the balance at 1-1, after Ryan Bowman had cancelled out Saido Berahino’s opener, Olamide Shodipo was slipped in by Barry Bannan, before firing beyond Marko Marosi at the Kop end.

The relief inside Hillsborough was evident to see, after a dominant first half where Wednesday spurned several chances to increase their lead including a missed Bannan penalty.

But the celebrations from home players and supporters were cut short by a linesman’s flag for offside.

Owls manager Darren Moore on the touch line (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Owls boss Moore claimed TV replays showed it was the wrong decision.

“It was a game of two halves really – first half we were absolutely blistering at times, second half we just kind of went away from the gameplan and that’s something I will have to analyse over the weekend,” he said.

“There were big moments in the game – if Saido scores his second chance, if Baz scores the penalty, and then we had a clear goal disallowed in the second half.

“I thought it was onside straight away because Mide has come from behind his marker and then I got the message from the analysts that it’s onside.

Barry Bannan misses a first-half penalty (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“You can always tell with the reaction of the defenders and I think they knew it was onside.

“It’s a shame, it’s frustrating but these things happen in football. Sometimes these decisions go for you, sometimes they go against you and it’s gone against us today.

“Should we have won the game? Yes. We were dominant and we did we didn’t get the big decision.

“So it’s frustrating but we have a point and it stopped that run of consecutive defeats and we build on that and move on.”

Bannan has since taken to Twitter to apologise for the missed penalty.