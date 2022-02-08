Sheffield Wednesday on top of their game in WIgan Athletic win, says Darren Moore

CHARACTER: Darren Moore was pleased with the unity of his side

Barry Bannan' s penalty early in the second half earned a fourth consecutive victory for the Owls, who have not conceded in any of them.

"It was a good three points," said manager Moore afterwards. "We used the ball well and created some chances. They have got an excellent defensive record.

"Our final touch in the box eluded us.

"We knew we had to take the game to them. They are a good team. We knew we had to be at our level best and the boys were.

"I am pleased with the clean sheet and the win.

"The back line will get all the plaudits but you have to look at the front of the pitch.

"I am pleased for the boys and the run keeps going.

"The supporters' witnessed a real committed performance."

Moore was particularly pleased with the togetherness of his squad, which continues to suffer badly with injuries.

"They are all working hard for one another and they are getting that group understanding," he said.