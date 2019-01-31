Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri rejected £30m bid for club

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY chairman Dejphon Chansiri has revealed that a substantial offer has been rejected since he put the club up for sale shortly before Christmas.

The Thai businessman today unveiled Steve Bruce as the new manager at Hillsborough.

It was Chansiri’s first public outing since revealing to a fans’ forum on December 20 last year that he was inviting offers for the Championship club.

Asked during Bruce’s unveiling if there had been any progress towards a possible sale, the Owls’ owner said: “When I talk about the club (being) up for sale I was talking in our fans forum, it is not in public.

“I said (the club was up for sale) in our forum because our fans say, ‘We not good, the chairman not good and you should change, you need to bring another one here’.

“I wanted to tell all the fans we have problem with FFP (Financial Fair Play) and to spend money is difficult.

But I want to say, after I say that in the forum, the next day an offer come along from £30m. Dejphon Chansiri

“If we spend over we break FFP. It is not like I don’t have money to spend. I told the forum, ‘If you think I am not good enough then I put up for sale’.

“Some say maybe no-one want. But I want to say, after I say that in the forum, the next day an offer come along from £30m.

“My people asked me what will be your answer. I say, ‘No need to answer’. Just tell them, If we are interested, we will contact back. If we do not contact back then we are not interested.”

Chansiri took charge of the Owls a little under four years ago. The club reached the play-offs in his first two seasons at the helm.