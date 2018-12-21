Sheffield Wednesday part company with Jos Luhukay

Have your say

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have parted company with head coach Jos Luhukay, it is understood.

The Dutchman, who replaced Carlos Carvalhal in January, struggled in his first job in English football.

Performances and results have been poor, with the Owls currently languishing in 18th spot in the Championship, having won just once in 10 games.

The 55-year-old was subjected to chants from Wednesday fans for him to be sacked in their last three games.

Luhukay has also angered fans by refusing to pick experienced players like Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson, despite Wednesday’s troubles.

The Yorkshire Post understands Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri met Luhukay on Friday - coach Lee Bullen stepped in to take the regular press conference duties ahead of Saturday’s visit of Preston North End - to confirm the manager’s fate.

Chansiri had been urged to axe Luhukay at a fans’ forum at Hillsborough on Wednesday night. Luhukay was in charge for 49 games, winning 16, drawing 14, and losing 19.

Bullen is expected to take charge of the Owls when they face Preston at Hillsborough tomorrow.