Sheffield Wednesday players warned they are fighting for their futures

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY chief Garry Monk says that he understands the frustration of Owls supporters – and possesses the broad shoulders to handle any flak following a poor start to the New Year from his side.

Wednesday have fallen off the Championship play-off pace following a run of just one league victory in eight matches, with Saturday’s insipid performance in a derby draw with relegation-threatened Barnsley doing little to ease the growing mood of disquiet.

Garry Monk: Problems.

Monk acknowledges the conundrum of the Owls plainly being a side and squad in transition – seven players are out of contract in the summer – but also the need to strive for victories in the here and now to placate the fan-base.

Monk said: “I have said it all along that it is a big job and there are a lot of things that need to be corrected and moved forward.

“I get the frustration and understand it. Everyone is frustrated; the players are frustrated. We are in a patch where we are not coming out on the right side of it. No problems.

“But I understand we live in a world where everything has to be now and instant. I understand that and it is my responsibility to take that.

“I have said all along that it is a big job here which needs big change and development. We are trying to fight for that, but, on the way, we need to understand what it is and where we are at and work towards what we need to do.

“We have brought in players and it was the first time they have played together (at Barnsley) and we know the quality they have. They were never going to be at their sharpest and have not played a lot of games.

“More minutes on the pitch will help them get used to each other. The transition has been happening for a long time and needs to happen and in the meantime, every player is fighting for his future. I have felt that for quite a while. It has been a bit too comfortable. I have spoken with the players about fighting for the future and they understand that and it is also about the here and now.

“You have seen the table. No team is running away with it and every team is going through their inconsistencies and we have to make sure we have no regrets and give our all. We have let ourselves down in the past month and have spoken about that.”