Sheffield Wednesday reach loan agreement with Parma for forward Alessio Da Cruz

SHEFFIELD Wednesday have confirmed the signing of forward Alessio Da Cruz from Serie A side Parma on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Ascoli in the Italian second tier.

A former Under-20 Dutch international, Da Cruz scored six times and claimed six assists during his 18-game loan spell in Serie B.

“It has always been my dream to play in England and with this opportunity I am really happy," said the player who came through the ranks at European giants Ajax before being released in 2010.

“I am attracted by the fan base of Sheffield Wednesday, a big club in a big league and it will be a big test to see how far I have come as a player.

“I like to play second striker or winger, I am a creative player with pace. I am looking forward to meeting my team mates and staff

“I want to be involved straight away if possible and I am ready to play.”

The Owls have been in search of another forward following an injury to top goalscorer Steven Fletcher in early January and Da Cruz is able to play as a central striker and on the wing.

He becomes Wednesday's second signing of the transfer window, joining Argentine Manuel Hidalgo at the club.

The striker is available to Wednesday chief Garry Monk for Saturday's visit of Millwall as the Owls seek a return to winning ways.