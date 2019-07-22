Sheffield Wednesday report Newcastle United to Premier League over Steve Bruce row

Newcastle United have been reported to the Premier League over their “conduct” in hiring Steve Bruce as their new manager.

Bruce walked out on Sheffield Wednesday - taking with him coaching duo Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence - earlier this month, and was swiftly announced as United’s new manager.

The clubs have been embroiled in compensation talks since, with a £4m figure being reported.

But Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri is clearly still unhappy at the current stalemate between the two clubs, and has asked the Premier League to step in and investigate.

A club statement read: “Following Newcastle United’s announcement on 17 July 2019 of its appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, the Club confirms that it has today reported Newcastle United’s conduct to the Premier League.

“As the Premier League will now initiate and carry out investigations into the Club’s allegations, the Club will not be commenting further on this matter whilst such investigations are ongoing.”

The Owls have yet to appoint a new manager - Lee Bullen has been standing in during pre-season - with the Championship season set to kick-off in 12 days time.