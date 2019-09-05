Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri banned for six matches in racism row

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri will be banned for six matches after losing his appeal against a Football Association charge of using racist language.

Forestieri was found guilty of using racist language towards Mansfield Town's Krystian Pearce in July 2018 by the FA's independent regulatory commission.

Fernando Forestieri was involved in a heated altercation with Mansfield defender Krystian Pearce.

The Argentinian's appeal against that has now been rejected and he will begin the six-game ban with immediate effect.

It means he will miss the games against Huddersfield Town, Fulham, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Wigan Athletic in the Championship, and the Carabao Cup third-round tie against Everton later this month.

He was also fined £25,000, warned about his future conduct and ordered to attend face-to-face FA education.

In March, the 29-year-old was acquitted of racially aggravated harassment and using threatening words or behaviour.

The incident occurred during a pre-season friendly last year and sparked a mass brawl after Pearce's claims against the Argentina-born Forestieri, a naturalized Italian citizen who has represented Italy Under-21s.

"Sheffield Wednesday acknowledge the decision today of the Appeal Board regarding Fernando Forestieri.

"We further acknowledge that Fernando will be unavailable for the next six first team fixtures.

"The club and the player remain extremely disappointed with the findings of the Regulatory Commission and the Appeal Board when Fernando was acquitted in relation to the same incident in a court of law earlier this year.

"Both parties will be making no further comment at this time."