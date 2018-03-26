Sheffield Wednesday's Forestieri ends six-month lay-off with a goal as he targets first-team return

Fernando Forestieri made a goalscoring return for Sheffield Wednesday after six months out after knee surgery.

The 28-year-old has not played since August, but netted from the penalty spot for the Owls’ Under-23s against Coventry City at Hillsborough.

Forestieri played an hour and is hoping to feature for the Owls during their final eight games of a disappointing Championship season.

“I feel sad because I have missed the whole season but now I want to focus on the present and future here in Sheffield,” the Agentinian said.

“I want to play, it’s been six months, I’m happy to be back, I hope I can play some games and for next season, I’m sure the players will give 200 per cent.

“We need to give something to the fans because they deserve something important.

“I don’t want to create pressure for us. We need to work hard with each other, have a strong changing room and let’s see what will happen.

“I love to see this stadium full, it is a big positive about this club and the fans deserve something.

“I want to finish this season well and then see the club do something good next season.”

Without Forestieri, and a lengthy injury list at Hillsborough, the Owls have struggled in the league, sitting 17th in the table with just 41 points from 38 games.

Dutch defender Joost van Aken also got a 90-minute outing as he builds up his fitness on Monday. He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Boxing Day.