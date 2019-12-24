Sheffield Wednesday’s good run of form has come at just the right time says Julian Borner

Julian Borner says Sheffield Wednesday have hit form at the right time, with their star player scoring his first goal since April.

The busy festive period provides a good opportunity to hoover up points, and Barry Bannan’s penalty against Bristol City took the Owls into third in the Championship after a run of 14 points from a possible 18.

“We are on a good run at the right time,” said centre-back Borner. “It is brilliant to be in third place.

“When you are winning, the feeling is always good in the team. We know we must keep working hard.

“It is fine margins in the Championship. Every game is tough so we have to keep working hard and stay concentrated.”

The return to fitness of Tom Lees means Borner has not started the last five games, but he could be needed at Stoke City on Boxing Day. He came off the bench after half an hour on Sunday, when Morgan Fox’s injury forced a defensive reshuffle.

“The most important thing is the team winning,” insisted Borner. “It doesn’t matter who plays.

“When I am on the pitch, I try to do my best. I am happy to have played 60 minutes and I hope I can play more in the future.”

Bannan’s goal was fitting reward for a brilliant performance by the cultured midfielder.

“I am so happy for Barry,” said Borner. “The goal was important for him and the team.

“Barry is amazing with the ball, I enjoy playing with him. He is one the best players I have played with in his position and so important to the team.”