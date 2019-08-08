Sheffield Wednesday's scheduled Carabao Cup home tie with Bury is suspended by EFL

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY'S scheduled Carabao Cup fixture with crisis-hit League One outfit Bury at Hillsborough next week has been suspended by the EFL board.

The EFL have already postponed Bury's opening two league fixtures of the season after concluding the club had not provided sufficient proof that they have the necessary financial viability in place to operate.

A statement read: "Bury FC’s scheduled Carabao Cup fixture with Sheffield Wednesday has been suspended by the EFL Board after the club failed to provide the additional specific detail requested in relation to a number of its financial obligations.

"The club had been set a 5pm deadline on Wednesday 7 August 2019 by the League who were seeking further information into how they planned to meet its commitments in respect of football creditor debts, payment to unsecured creditors as part of the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), alongside source and sufficiency of funding for season 2019/20.

"Following extensive discussions and correspondence between the club’s ownership and the League - the additional information provided lacks the clarity required and as a result of the League not being able to defer the decision any later than today, the Club’s Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday 13 August 2019 will not take place as scheduled in accordance with Carabao Cup rules."