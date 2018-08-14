Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer embargo of no concern to players – Barry Bannan

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY midfielder Barry Bannan insists that the club’s inability to bring in any new faces this summer is not something that duly concerns the exiiting players.

Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri confirmed last week that the club have been operating under a temporary transfer embargo since April after breaching the English Football League’s profitability and sustainability regulations.

But despite the considerable handicap for the club, Bannan believes that the return to the first-team fray of several players from long-term injuries including compatriot Steven Fletcher - with Gary Hooper also not too far away from a return - has softened the blow.

Bannan said: “It is not a concern that we have not signed anybody because we know what we are capable of.

“Obviously on another day, you would have liked to have had fresh faces to keep everybody on their toes.

“We are lucky and unlucky to have had an injury list which was quite long and have players coming back who will be big players for this club.”

Wednesday head north to face Sunderland in a televised Carabao Cup round-one tie at the Stadium of Light on Thursday evening - with the visitors having a quick reunion with former captain Glenn Loovens, who left the Owls for Wearside earlier in the summer.

The popular Dutch defender, who served Wednesday with distinction, is likely to get a warm ovation from travelling supporters and while Bannan himself will be glad to catch up with his former team-mate and good friend, he will not necessarily be getting up close and personal on the pitch.

Bannan added: “Sunderland will be a big game they have bought well during the summer.

“Glenn is there and it will be a tough game. We will work hard in training this week to put the things we have done wrong right. We will try and go there and start on the front foot.

“It will be good to see Glenn he was a great character here and a good guy and everybody misses him. I saw him a few weeks ago and I keep in contact with him regularly.

“I will stay away from him on the pitch because I know he likes to kick a few people. I will stay away from him until after the game.”