Sheffield Wednesday seal signings treble on a busy deadline day

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have completed the signings of Hamburg defender David Bates, Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy and QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo to seal a hectic day of deadline-day business.

Wednesday made their first successful foray in the transfer market earlier today with the signing of QPR midfielder Luongo and followed up with the addition of Murphy.

Luongo sealed his expected move to the Owls on Thursday morning, signing a three-year deal with Wednesday having paid a fee of around £1million.

Murphy, who was at Hillsborough this morning to undergo a medical ahead of a move to South Yorkshire,was confirmed as an Owls player in late afternoon, with Wednesday having beaten off rival second-tier interest to bring in the 24-year-old on a season-long loan.

The Owls have now successfully completed a move for Scotland-born stopper Bates to add to their defensive options and take their tally of deadline-day additions to three.

Bates is a full Scotland international and has been capped five times by his country.

Wembley born Murphy was given the green light to leave St James’ Park earlier this week, with Magpies chief and ex-Owls manager Steve Bruce happy to let the winger head out on loan to the Championship after signing winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The wingman has made 41 senior appearances for Newcastle since arriving from for £10m in the summer of 2017, but spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom.

Meanwhile, Owls striker Jordan Rhodes is staying put at the club after Norwich City ruled out a renewed move for the player, who was on loan last term at Carrow Road.