Sheffield Wednesday seek revenge for sobering Bristol City defeat – Reach

ADAM REACH is the man of the moment right now after netting strong contenders for the September and October Goal of the Month competitions in back-to-back outings for Sheffield Wednesday.

But this weekend will bring a reminder of a less happy time in an Owls shirt as Jos Luhukay takes his side to Bristol City for the first time since last February’s four-goal humbling.

Reach wore the captain’s armband that sorry afternoon at Ashton Gate so felt the defeat as badly as anyone. He does, though, believe Sunday offers a big chance for redemption.

“It wasn’t a nice day,” said the club’s one-time record signing, fresh from netting spectacular 30-yard strikes against both Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion.

“That was a point where we were in a transitional phase. Jos had come in and we were still trying to find our feet under him.

“We had a lot of injuries and I was captain that day. But we are not going to go there thinking of last season. Bristol City are a different side this season and so are we.”

Adam Reach was named man of the match against West Brom

Reach and Wednesday are still smarting from the events of Wednesday night as what seemed set to be a comfortable two-goal victory over West Bromwich Albion with just five minutes remaining turned into a 2-2 draw.

“Everyone was really upset in the dressing room,” added the 25-year-old. “We were all sitting there and if anyone had come in they would have thought we had lost the game.

“But it shows how far we have come under Jos and his staff that we came away disappointed at drawing with the likes of Leeds and West Brom. It shows that we can match them and that we are aiming for the top of the table, not mid-table.”

Wednesday will welcome back Barry Bannan on Sunday after the talismanic midfielder was forced to sit out the West Brom game through suspension.

“He is always a miss,” added Reach, who moved to Hillsborough from Middlesbrough in a £5m deal two summers ago. “I don’t think we have actually got a good record when he doesn’t play. West Brom showed just how important he is.

“He would have helped us control the game a lot more. He is very tenacious, gets tackles in, breaks up play and he is a leader on the pitch.

“He coaches players and gives players advice. We missed Baz, but he will be back on Sunday and I am sure he will bring his quality to the team.”