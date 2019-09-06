Sheffield Wednesday set to confirm Garry Monk as their new manager

GARRY MONK is set to be confirmed as the new Sheffield Wednesday at a press conference later today.

The former Leeds United and Middlesbrough manager, 40, has been out of work since being dismissed by Birmingham City in the summer when he was shown the door after a row with the bard over the club's transfer strategy.

He is now poised to make his managerial return at Wednesday, where he spent a loan spell as a player in the 2002-03 season, making 15 appearances.

In the process, Monk will become the club's ninth manager/head coach in the past decade.

Wednesday's move for Monk has transpired after Lincoln boss Danny Cowley denied he has held talks with the club after being identified as a candidate for the vacant role earlier this week.

Wednesday return from the international break with a derby trip to Huddersfield Town on Sunday week.

Monk's first outing at Hillsborough - famously the venue of his last game in charge of Boro before being dismissed just before Christmas 2017 - will be against Fulham on September 21.