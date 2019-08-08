Sheffield Wednesday set to follow up Massimo Luongo signing with addition of Jacob Murphy

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are close to completing their second signing of deadline-day - with Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy destined to follow midfielder Massimo Luongo to Hillsborough.

Luongo sealed his expected move to the Owls on Thursday, signing a three-year deal with Wednesday having paid a fee of around £1million.

The Owls - who have been rebuffed in their attempts to sign Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna - are poised to follow up with the addition of Murphy, who was at Hillsborough this morning to undergo a medical ahead of a move to South Yorkshire with Wednesday having beaten off rival second-tier interest.

The Wembley born-player has been allowed to leave St James’ Park before the transfer deadline, with Magpies chief and ex-Owls manager Steve Bruce happy to let the winger head out on loan to the Championship after signing winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The wingman has made 41 senior appearances for Newcastle since arriving from for £10m in the summer of 2017, but spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom.

Meanwhile, Norwich City have ruled out a move for Owls striker Jordan Rhodes, who spent last season on loan at the Canaries.