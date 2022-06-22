Rotherham United striker Michael Smith. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

As recently as this morning, the Millers had been in a commanding position regarding the prospects of the duo signing a new deal, with their contracts finishing at the end of June and decision day approaching for the duo, who the club are desperate to retain.

But it appears that Wednesday have come in and upped their offers to sign both players, hugely influential in the club's promotion last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Millers manager Paul Warne said: "In regards to Smudge (Smith) and Iky (Ihiekwe), I know they are well thought of at our football club. We have done everything we can with the chairman's support to try and keep them.

"I am pretty confident of keeping one or both, but I also could have gone down a different route and been criticised for it. I could have literally said to them: 'It is now or never, literally sign it or we part company.' But I have a real tight relationship with both players and understand their quandary.

"They are at an age where it is their last big contract."