SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have completed the expected signing of German centre-half Julian Borner - as rumours intensify regarding the position of manager Steve Bruce.

The Owls chief, 58, is continuing to be linked with a return to his native north-east with boyhood club Newcastle United, who are understood to be considering him for the vacant post at St James' Park following the recent departure of Rafa Benitez.

One national report has suggested that Newcastle - keen to make an appointment before embarking on a pre-season trip to China on Saturday - are set to make an official move when Wednesday return from their training camp in Portugal today.

Speaking on Tuesday, Corbridge-born Bruce, 58, who was named as manager of the Hillsborough outfit in January before officially starting in the role on February 1 after a pre-arranged break from football, brushed off the speculation.

Bruce said: "It's news to me. As far as I am concerned, I am here, I am going home tomorrow (Wednesday) and looking forward to walking the dog!

"Maybe because I'm from Newcastle (is why my name has been mentioned.)

"But no, I've been on holiday. I never take any notice of all that sort of speculation or tittle-tattle because the way the newspapers are today, no disrespect, I think there have been 150 managers associated with Newcastle. I would suppose I'm going to be one of them."

Meanwhile, Wednesday have officially announced the addition of Armenia Bielefield centre-half Borner, 28, with former Hull City defender Moses Odubajo and Cardiff City winger Kadeem Harris expected to follow.