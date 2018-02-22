Sheffield Wednesday striker boost ahead of Aston Villa game

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is in contention to feature against Aston Villa this weekend.

The Owls' record signing has missed the last two games due to illness, but is back in training and set to feature in Saturday's Championship match with Villa at Hillsborough.

With 16 players currenlty unavailable to manager Jos Luhukay due to injuries, 28-year-old Rhodes's return is a welcome tonic.

"He was sick but he has now trained twice with the team," said Luhukay.

"He trained individually and yesterday with the team. He's an option for Saturday."

The Owls played without a recognised striker in Tuesday's defeat at Millwall, with Lucas Joao and Atdhe Nuhiu rested.

The former Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough striker has netted six times for the Owls this season, but his last goal in the Boxing Day win at Nottingham Forest.