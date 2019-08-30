Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is desperate for a break in front of goals, says Lee Bullen

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY caretaker manager Lee Bullen believes that Jordan Rhodes has returned from a season-long loan at Norwich in a happier place - but admits he is desperate for a break in front of goal.

The forward, who has endured a difficult time at Hillsborough, spent last season on loan at Norwich City, with his last goal for Wednesday arriving in April 2018.

Rhodes started his first game for the Owls since that the date in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win at Rotherham United, but failed to find the net despite a hard-working performance.

Bullen said: "He seems a lot happier since coming back from Norwich after having a hand in a positive season. He has trained tremendously well in training, his running stats, distance wise, were more than any other player the other night.

"He is just one of those players who needed a little break in front of goal. I think he is frustrated at the moment - one, not starting games and two, not getting on the scoresheet the other night with the opportunities he has taken."

Bullen says that Sam Winnall is fine despite coming off with a head wound in midweek, with Liam Palmer back in the reckoning after returning to training on Tuesday.

Speculation has continued to link Morgan Fox with Sunderland, but as far as the Scot is concerned, there is nothing fresh to report.

He said: "I will be honest with you, the chairman has not said anything about Morgan Fox."