Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is very much in the Owls' plans, says Lee Bullen

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY caretaker manager Lee Bullen insists that Jordan Rhodes has a leading part to play for the Owls after deadline day passed with the striker remaining at Hillsborough.

Rhodes had been linked with a return to Norwich City - where he spent last season on loan - earlier this summer, but the Canaries elected not to bring the forward back to Norfolk.

Lee Bullen

Despite a tough time at Hillsborough thus far, Bullen believes that Rhodes can still get his career back on track.

Bullen said: "Obviously we were aware of the speculation and how well he did at Norwich. The Norwich manager spoke well of him in the press, but it was something we could not get done.

"He is a big part of the squad going forward and hopefully play a part in getting two promotions in a row. He's had an up and down couple of seasons, but his record is second to none."

Meanwhile, Bullen says that the club are happy with their deadline day business after bringing in David Bates, Massimo Luongo and Jacob Murphy, although gloss was not provided by way of the return to the club of Michael Hector.

Bullen, busy preparing the Owls side for tomorrow's derby with Barnsley, added: "I think Michael was always on our radar.

"But it is important we work within guidelines and it was not one we were able to do."

"But we are really pleased with our recruitment."

Bullen has warned his Owls players to be firmly on message for tomorrow's home game with the Reds, who he sees as an 'unknown quantity.'

Both sides head into the game on the back of excellent opening-day victories against Reading and Fulham respectively.

The Scot said:: "I am really looking forward to it, Daniel (Stendel) has done a fantastic job. Barnsley are a fantastic club with a great history.

They have changed their philosophy with recruitment, bringing in young players wanting to prove themselves with lots of energy.

"If we are not mentally switched on, it could be a really tough day."