Sheffield Wednesday striker set for Hillsborough return

Steven Fletcher looks set to return from injury for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Scotland striker has bagged five goals this season, and was badly missed when an ankle injury ruled him out of the midweek trip to Hull City.

Atdhe Nuhiu and Sam Winnall were paired together up front, but failed to muster a goal between them in a 1-0 defeat to the Tigers.

But Fletcher, 32, is back in training at Middlewood Road, and set to return for Wigan Athletic’s visit to Hillsborough on Saturday.

“We are 99 per cent sure he will be available for the weekend,” said Owls boss Garry Monk. “We still have another training session tomorrow, see if there is any reaction to today (Thursday).

“If not, Steve should be available for the game.

“When you have a player, in that position, and in the form he is in and the goals he has been scoring - his performances since the start of the season - of course he is going to be missed.

“You need your most in-form strikers available, but that will happen throughout the season, players will be either injured or suspended. You have to try and cope with that.”

But Owls captain Tom Lees will not be risked this weekend, as he continues his rehab from a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old has not played since a 2-1 defeat at Preston in August and is yet to feature under Monk.

“He is out on the pitch again today,” said Monk. “Even though he is not on to full contact, he is out there training. “The weekend will probably come at a push.

“We probably won’t risk him for the game, but he is progressing well.”