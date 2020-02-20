Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher set to hand fitness boost to beleaguered Owls chief Garry Monk

BELEAGUERED Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is set to be handed a timely fitness boost with talisman forward Steven Fletcher in contention to make his eagerly-awaited return in Saturday's Championship game at Birmingham City.

Fletcher - top-scorer for the club with 12 goals so far in 2019-20 - has been sidelined since picking up a knee injury in the FA Cup win at Brighton on January 4 and has missed the Owls' last eight matches in all competitions and is yet to feature at league level in 2020.

His absence has coincided with a worrying downturn in the form of Wednesday, who have won just once in ten league matches since Christmas, piling the pressure on Monk.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to former club Blues, Monk said: "It is one real positive. He is back in training this week, so it is good. He looks good.

"We will make a decision on him. But he has come through his fitness (work) really well and done his rehabilitiation brilliantly and has been back in training this week.

"It is only his first week, but he is a fit lad anyway. We will make a decisiopn on him.

"I think he has to be (in consideration). I have not spoken to him yet and have let him get on with it, so I will speak to him later today or tomorrow morning in terms of how he feels.

Obviously, it is a big ask to expect him to play ninety minutes of intensity, but it is a case of a positive feeling him being back out there.

"If we can use him, then I will do so. But I need to speak to him first to see where he is at."

Morgan Fox has also returned to training after an ankle injury this week and will be assessed on Friday ahead of the trip to St Andrew's.