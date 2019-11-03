Sheffield Wednesday switch off and pay the price at Blackburn Rovers

GARRY MONK admitted his Sheffield Wednesday team paid “the ultimate price” at Blackburn Rovers as their winless streak on the road stretched to three.

Jacob Murphy’s 83rd-minute header - his second goal of the season - looked to have given the Owls the points, but Rovers turned the game on its head.

FRUSTRATION: Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk alongside Lee Bullen (right) at Ewood Park. Picture: Steve Ellis

Loanee Tosin Adarabioyo equalised with a towering header in the 88th-minute and 20-year-old academy graduate Buckley snatched all three points in the first minute of stoppage time when his deflected strike wrong-footed goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

It ends a three-game winless run at Ewood Park for Blackburn, who had previously taken two points from six league games, but the Owls’ search for away day joy continues.

“We knew coming here would be tough,” he said. “We had the lead, the control but for the last five minutes we lost concentration and paid the ultimate price.

“We were exactly where we needed to be for the game we prepared for, but mistakes proved costly.

We had the lead, the control but for the last five minutes we lost concentration and paid the ultimate price. Garry Monk

“We worked so hard but you can’t make those mistakes at this level. It’s hugely disappointing to give up those three points as we did.

“To not sit out those final few minutes, we’ll learn from it and take it on the chin, making sure it doesn’t happen again.

“They are experienced players in there, hugely disappointed.

“We prepared and worked hard in the week, we got the game we thought we would get here but switched off in the last five minutes. We have to take responsibility.

“It’s about tidying up those little things now and dusting ourselves down. The players are giving their all.”