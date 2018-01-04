Sheffield Wednesday target former Bundesliga boss

Have your say

Former Bundesliga manager Jos Luhukay is a surprise contender to replace Carlos Carvalhal as the new Sheffield Wednesday head coach.

The Owls have been urgently seeking a new boss after Carvalhal quit Hillsborough on Christmas Eve, taking up a job with Swansea City in the Premier League several days later.

A list of high-profile names have been linked with the vacant S6 job, including former England manager Steve McClaren and Gus Poyet.

But, it emerged on Thursday evening that 54-year-old Luhukay - born in Holland, but who has spent his entire coaching career in Germany - is now being considered for the role.

Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri has been working in private to identify Carvalhal's replacement, with the Owls desperately needing leadership with just one win in their last 10 Championship outings.

Luhukay's last managerial post was a short spell at Stuttgart in 2016.

If Chansiri selects Luhukay, it would follow a similar path to his decision to pick Portuguese boss Carvalhal, who was another unknown manager when brought to England in 2015.

Carvalhal took the Owls to two Championship play-offs, but lost both times, and this season struggled to challenge for a top-six spot.