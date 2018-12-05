Sheffield Wednesday told to show fight against Rotherham United - just as they did against Sheffield United

Beleaguered Sheffield Wednesday head coach Jos Luhukay admits the onus is on his under-performing Owls side to get back onside with disgruntled sections of supporters by showing their fighting spirit in Saturday’s derby with Rotherham United.

For the second successive time in just under a month, the Dutchman enters into a South Yorkshire derby under heavy pressure – in a game where a bad result could have significant ramifications for his 11-month tenure.

Luhukay said: “Now we have a home game and we must try to get our supporters behind us and beat Rotherham.

“We showed that fight three weeks ago against Sheffield United. We were also in a difficult situation and the team gave everything to get a good result and in the end, we got a draw.

“It will be a game with a lot of expectation, emotion and passion. We must show passion. When you have that, you always have a chance to win.”

The Owls chief, whose side have won just once in their past eight outings and who went down 4-2 at Blackburn Rovers last weekend, added: “We are inconsistent and that is very frustrating.

“We must try to improve internally and in the training sessions do it better, so that we can have a better result than what we got against Blackburn.”