SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are poised to make former loan keeper James Beadle their seventh signing of a hectic summer window thus far.

The England youth international was an impressive ever-present after arriving at Wednesday on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton in January and did his bit to help the club secure a 'Great Escape.'

The 19-year-old is set to be the club's second goalkeeper signing of the summer following the addition of experienced former Huddersfield Town keeper Ben Hamer.

He will arrive on a second loan deal.

Beadle initially joined on loan from Brighton in the winter window after Albion recalled him from a separate loan at Oxford.

He spent the first half of the 2023-24 campaign with the U's and made 25 League One appearances, with Oxford boss Des Buckingham describing the player as an "outstanding young talent".