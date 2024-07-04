Sheffield Wednesday transfers: Owls poised to bring back England under-20 international from Premier League outfit Brighton

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are poised to make former loan keeper James Beadle their seventh signing of a hectic summer window thus far.

The England youth international was an impressive ever-present after arriving at Wednesday on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton in January and did his bit to help the club secure a 'Great Escape.'

The 19-year-old is set to be the club's second goalkeeper signing of the summer following the addition of experienced former Huddersfield Town keeper Ben Hamer.

He will arrive on a second loan deal.

ZNOJMO, CZECH REPUBLIC - MARCH 26: James Beadle of England runs with a ball during the friendly match between England U20 and Czechia U20 at SC Znojmo FK stadium on March 26, 2024 in Znojmo, Czech Republic. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)ZNOJMO, CZECH REPUBLIC - MARCH 26: James Beadle of England runs with a ball during the friendly match between England U20 and Czechia U20 at SC Znojmo FK stadium on March 26, 2024 in Znojmo, Czech Republic. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
Beadle initially joined on loan from Brighton in the winter window after Albion recalled him from a separate loan at Oxford.

He spent the first half of the 2023-24 campaign with the U's and made 25 League One appearances, with Oxford boss Des Buckingham describing the player as an "outstanding young talent".

On the incoming front, Wednesday - who returned to pre-season this week - have so far brought in Polish left-winger Olaf Kobacki, Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson, former Swansea forward Jamal Lowe, ex-Southampton defender Yan Valery and former Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest defender Max Lowe.

