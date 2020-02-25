Sheffield Wednesday trio playing through the pain for cause

Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher are playing when they should not be, and will do so again at home to Charlton Athletic in the Championship tonight.

Midfielder Bannan was rested from last week’s 3-0 defeat to Reading although such was his team’s plight he ended up coming on at half-time anyway – but returned at Birmingham City and scored an important goal in the 3-3 draw.

Fletcher made his return from a knee injury as a second-half substitute, and afterwards manager Garry Monk admitted the striker and fellow substitute Morgan Fox had come back earlier than they ought to have to help the team.

Although Fletcher has warned it will be a while until he is up to full speed, all three are set to be involved again tonight.

Bannan has been carrying a groin strain for over a month, but has carried on with the help of an injection.

“To be honest, since the Leeds game I have had this problem and I couldn’t really get about,” he admitted.

“I maybe should have came out. I spoke with the gaffer frequently and it was one of them things where I can play.

“It was getting through the pain and then it goes and then it would come on later on in the game.

“I have not been playing deeper (deliberately), it’s probably just the injury I have been carrying.

“Touch wood it felt brilliant (against Birmingham) and never hampered me at all.

“Hopefully I can have a strong end to the season and that can help the team.

“That injection could have saved me for the rest of the season.

“Hopefully it’s gone and I can kick on now.”

Top-scorer Fletcher had feared he might not play again this season after he was stretchered off during the FA Cup third-round win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

“I didn’t think I’d be back this season,” the Scot admitted afterwards.

“I was out for a while so I need to get a few more minutes before I start a game.”

Last six: Sheffield Wednesday LDDLLD; Charlton Athletic DWLWLW.

Referee: O Langford (West Midlands).

Last time: Sheffield Wednesday 3 Charlton Athletic 0, March 19, 2016, Championship.