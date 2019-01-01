Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City – Lee Bullen relishing his time in charge of the Owls

CARETAKER-manager Lee Bullen says the Sheffield Wednesday fans should not be overly concerned by the length of time that it is taking to appoint a permanent successor to Jos Luhukay.

Steve Bruce remains the strong favourite for the Hillsborough position, with the vastly-experienced former Aston Villa and Hull City manager widely expected to be confirmed at the Owls helm following a pre-planned break over the Christmas and New Year period.

In the meantime Bullen has held the fort impressively and takes charge of the Owls for a fourth successive match today having taken seven points out of nine in a morale-boosting three-match unbeaten sequence.

On the wait to appoint a full-time manager, Bullen said: “I do not see it as uncertainty.

“I just see it as a pleasure to have been given the opportunity.

“Everybody knows my history with the football club and I am just enjoying every minute of it.

“The games come thick and fast so you do not really get a chance to sit down and analyse everything. I am just planning on Birmingham.”

Following eye-catching performances at the promotion-chasing duo of West Brom and Middlesbrough, Wednesday return to home soil today against a Blues side who have emerged as dark horses for the play-offs.

But Bullen – hoping for much better fortune than last New Year’s Day when he was in interim charge and the Owls slumped 3-0 at home to Burton – insists the Owls are relishing today’s contest with confidence levels on the rise following a productive festive season.

He added: “We know Garry Monk’s team have been on a heck of a run of form and they are up there challenging for the play-off positions.

“They have had a fantastic season, but there is nothing to fear.

“In the last three performances from us you could see a bit of confidence and spirit coming back. We will look forward to the game. It would be nice to take it to ten points out of 12.”

The likes of Fernando Forestieri, Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee remain sidelined for the Owls, but Bullen is grateful for small mercies with the injury count nothing like as bad as it has been for spells over the past year.

“It was a hell of a lot worse last year, so I am not going to complain too much. We are in a much better place this year compared to last year,” he added.

“It is too easy to complain to pinpoint things on injuries and things like that.”

Last six games: Sheff Wednesday LDLWWD Birmingham WLDWWD.

Referee: A Woolmer (Northants).

Last time: Sheff Wednesday 1 Birmingham 3; February 3, 2018; Championship.