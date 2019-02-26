Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford: Forestieri returns for Owls

Fernando Forestieri returned from suspension tonight as Sheffield Wednesday hosted Brentford in the Championship at Hillsborough.

The striker missed the 3-1 win over Swansea City at the weekend, as he served a one-game ban, but returned tonight in place of Lucas Joao.

It was the only change by Steve Bruce, who was looking to extend his unbeaten run since arriving as Owls manager on February 1.

The Owls had actually not lost since the 3-0 defeat at Hull City, on January 12, a seven-match unbeaten run.