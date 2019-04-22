Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City – Owls have plenty of incentives to finish on a high

Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri has been hailed as at times “unplayable” after his Good Friday wonder goal.

The Argentinian forward was a £12m Premier League target in 2016 but the last 20 months have been plagued by injuries and suspensions.

Norwich are the best team in the league and we caused them all sorts of problems. We showed a lot of character. Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Hector

The 29-year-old finally looks to be regaining the sort of form and fitness that had him linked with a big-money move to Newcastle United.

After his 30-yard wonder goal in Friday’s 2-2 draw at Championship leaders Norwich City Michael Hector has praised his Owls team-mate.

“There are not too many defences who can live with Fernando Forestieri on that kind of form,” said on-loan Chelsea defender Hector.

“The quality and vision he has makes him unplayable. He grew and grew into the game and he is special when he plays like that.”

Trailing 1-0 at Carrow Road, there seemed little danger when Forestieri was surrounded by several Norwich defenders.

But he wriggled free before unleashing a curling shot beyond a helpless Tim Krul.

Even Hector admits the goal – Forestieri’s fifth in a stop-start season – caught him by surprise.

“I didn’t see it,” he admitted. “I was telling him to pass it to be fair and then his shot went in the top corner. It was an unbelievable strike and I will try and watch it back.

“He started off a bit slow. I was having a bit of a go at him. He grew into the game really well. After the goal, he was very special.”

Wednesday looked like earning a deserved 2-1 win at Norwich after Steven Fletcher had added to Forestieri’s strike before the hosts scored a ‘97th-minute’ equaliser.

“I thought we controlled the game,” said Hector. “They had a lot of possession but we felt comfortable in the game. Norwich are the best team in the league and we caused them all sorts of problems.

“We showed a lot of character. They got an early goal, were baying for blood and thought they were going to run riot.

“We stayed in the game and created the better chances. Their goalkeeper made a few unbelievable saves. We could have had another couple of goals but that’s football so now we move on.

“The group of players we have in the dressing room fight for each other. We were disappointed not to win the game against Norwich but there were a lot of positives we could take from it.

“We will keep fighting and plugging away. If someone makes a mistake, someone else is there to pick them straight back up and that shows the character of the players.”

Seven points adrift of the top six – and just three games remaining, starting today with the visit of Bristol City – the Owls’ promotion hopes are virtually over.

But with manager Steve Bruce set to sit down with owner Dejphon Chansiri this week to discuss next season’s playing squad – 10 players are out of contract at Hillsborough this summer –there is still plenty of incentive for Wednesday to finish the campaign on a high.

“It is going to be another tough game,” said Hector. “They are fighting for that final play-off spot. It is very tight between them, Middlesbrough and Derby but we want to finish the season on a high. We know the quality we have in the squad.

“It is just about consistently playing that way throughout the season. We put a run together before the Aston Villa game and even in the Villa game we should have got something from it.

“We know we have the quality. It is just about the consistency and doing it throughout the whole season and we have not done it.”

Manager Lee Johnson fears influential midfielder Korey Smith could miss the remainder of Bristol City’s play-off challenge after being taken off on a stretcher in the first half of Friday’s 1-1 draw with Reading.

An entertaining match that did credit to both teams was marred by a 25th-minute ankle injury to Smith following a midfield challenge with Ovie Ejaria.

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday WDLWLD Bristol City WWDWLD. Referee: R Jones (England). Last time: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Bristol City 0, November 18, 2017, Championship.