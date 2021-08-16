Few clubs have experienced such a hive of transfer activity over the past month as Wednesday, with Moore assigned with the considerable task of getting his squad ready – tactically and physically – for the demands of the long season ahead and assimilating a raft of new signings.

Thirteen have arrived in total, with five of their six arrivals so far this month in Lee Gregory, George Byers, Sylla Sow, Theo Corbeanu and Lewis Gibson having yet to make a start, with the latter trio still awaiting their debuts.

Given a hectic opening month, Moore will be methodical in how he utilises his new signings, with Gregory’s appearance in the final half-hour of the home win over Doncaster Rovers perhaps representing the significant development over last weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday chief Darren Moore.

Should Wednesday avoid the perils of injury in the next few weeks, then the likelihood is that Moore will be handed the sort of selection dilemmas that every manager craves as summer turns to autumn and all of his newcomers are fully up to speed and conversant with his philosophy.

Until then, he will be sensible in how he uses them.

Moore said: “We feel with the amount of players who we have signed this summer that we are still building them.

“There are some players on there that can do ninety minutes and some that cannot. With the fixtures that are coming, I have got to manage them in terms of it.

“I will continue to manage them to get them to a point where the whole squad is ready and available.

“With the games coming in the way they are, I have got to manage the squad in the best way that I see fit in terms of making sure that the players are getting the minutes and we are keeping bodies on the pitch.

“The more minutes they get, the better they will fare for it.”

Fleetwood break new ground at Hillsborough this evening, with the game also seeing the clubs face each other for the first time.

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday LDDDDW; Fleetwood LDLLLL.

Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear).