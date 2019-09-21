Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham: Sam Hutchinson buying into Garry Monk’s work ethic

“He wants me to be aggressive, to get on the ball and try and play.”

Those instructions from Sheffield Wednesday’s new manager Garry Monk are music to the ears of Sam Hutchinson.

Since arriving at Hillsborough in 2014, the former Chelsea youngster had been an integral part of the Owls’ midfield, driving them to back-to-back Championship play-offs.

But the 30-year-old was frozen out, along with several other senior players by Dutchman Jos Luhukay, and feared for his future at S6 last season.

Having been restored to the fold by then caretaker manager Lee Bullen, Hutchinson became a regular once again under Steve Bruce for the second half of last season.

He has not missed a minute’s action in the opening seven games of this campaign, and Monk – Hutchinson’s fifth permanent manager in five years at Hillsborough – has a work ethic which mirrors that of a combative midfielder, who plays every game like it could be his last.

A knee injury which actually forced him to retire in his early days at Stamford Bridge, means Hutchinson will never take his playing career for granted.

He anchored the midfield in Monk’s first game in charge, a 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town last Sunday, and is never happier than sliding into challenges and launching attacks from deep inside his own half.

But what is Monk’s message to his Owls players?

“To work as hard as possible and be aggressive in everything we do,” replied Hutchinson.

“It’s a no-brainer really. Everyone should be like that in a football team or sports if you want to get anywhere.

“He has been really good. Obviously, you saw how organised we were against Huddersfield. We have worked a lot on our defensive shape.

“He wants to implement his philosophy and his plans for us.

“He wants me to be aggressive, to get on the ball and try and play.

“He wants me to work with the other midfielders. It is not specific. He wants everyone to know what they are doing positionally so if anyone comes in or anyone goes out then everyone knows their roles in the team and he has made that quite clear.

“We played two (midfielders) against Huddersfield but I would think it probably depends on who we play.

“I’m not the manager. I just try and get out there. To be fair, if I was the manager after the two training sessions I have just had, I wouldn’t play,” he joked. “I was terrible. The worst ever, such is life. I have been awful.

“It has probably been the best (start to a season personally) because I have played every minute.

“I have not missed a training session, hence why I was probably a little bit stiff in the last two days.

“I am happy with how I am doing. I am probably as fit as I ever have been. There is always stuff you can improve on.

“Look, my career is up and down and it has always been.

“But I feel good in my body and mind so I am happy. I literally just take each game as it comes.

“As long as I am in the team and I perform on a Saturday, I am happy.”

Hutchinson is certainly happy at Hillsborough, and is happy to put any plans to delve into coaching to one side.

“I am not going to retire for ages,” he said with a smile. “Until I can’t walk.

“I have missed so much football so there are no miles in my legs really.

“I like speaking about the game. I like the tactical side so, hopefully, I can get into it (coaching).

“I don’t know. Six years ago, I would have said I would never be playing football again.

“When I retired, I could have done it then but I just didn’t want to know football. I spoke about it but didn’t want to coach it.

“I think you get to the point in your life where you have to start thinking about it, but I am only 30 so luckily I am not thinking about that too much soon.

“Some days I hate it (football). Don’t get me wrong, it is like everything.

“It is like everybody’s work. Some days you have a bad day and you hate it but I am addicted to football. I have done it from the age of four. My house is just football mad. You can’t get away from it.”

As for the immediate future, Hutchinson is hoping to earn a new Owls deal, with his contract set to expire next summer.

“If I am wanted, I would love to stay here,” he said. “But if I am not, that’s football at the end of the day. Everyone knows that I love the club and I am settled here but it is up to the club if they want me. If they speak to me, I will sign one.”