It's a Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City search for their first win of the Championship campaign.

Both teams lost their opening games, the Owls losing 3-2 at Wigan, Aston Villa beating Hull 3-1.

Striker Atdhe Nuhiu is suspended for Wednesday, meaning Steven Fletcher plays.

Also in are wing-backs Morgan Fox and Ashley Baker.

Hull name an unchanged starting XI.