Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town: Lee Bullen is spoilt for choice as Owls aim to bounce back

THE comparative embarrassment of riches at the disposal of Sheffield Wednesday as opposed to tonight’s opponents are likely to provide Lee Bullen with plenty of food for thought ahead of finalising his side.

Three-match weeks in a crammed August schedule test the resources and resolve of most Championship sides, more especially those finding their feet after promotion such as Luton.

After Saturday’s loss at Millwall, when the Owls suffered a first setback in 2019-20 after paying the price for a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal, Bullen has plenty of options should he wish to freshen up his side.

Barry Bannan is pushing for a start after returning from the bench at the New Den, with Atdhe Nuhiu and Jordan Rhodes also likely to be in thoughts for the Luton test, alongside a possible recall for Fernando Forestieri, who missed the game for ‘tactical reasons,’ according to Bullen.

The Owls caretaker manager, who has the support of senior players in his quest to be handed the full-time reins, said: “The best thing about this league is you get an opportunity very quickly to get back on the pitch and put things right again when you get knocked down.

“We are looking forward to getting the Millwall game out of our system. We will look at Luton and see what we think. Fresh legs could be a bonus for us.

“We had six to seven on the bench (at Millwall) and another six to seven back home who could start.

“They have all trained very well and if we need to freshen it up we will do.”

Despite watching his side fail to score after registering nine efforts on target at Millwall and 21 attempts in total, the Scot remains fully confident in the striking options at his disposal as he plots a return to winning ways.

He added: “I have got full belief in the attackers we have got at the club.

“(Steven) Fletcher has been excellent, Jordan (Rhodes) has done well and we have got another three or four that are available for selection.”

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday WDLWWL; Luton LWDLWL.

Referee: D Webb (Co Durham).

Last time: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Luton Town 0, January 5, 2019; FA Cup.