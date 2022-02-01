Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe: Home comforts crucial to Owls’ hopes of instant return

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis

The Owls have lost just once in 12 league matches so far at S2 in 2021-22. They have taken seven more points on home soil than they have mustered on the road -–despite playing three more away games thus far.

Successive home victories in 2022 against Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town represent a sound start to the new year. Wednesday need a lot more and with four of their next five games being in front of the Owls faithful, opportunity knocks.

A spot of revenge is an added motivation this evening against a Morecambe side who stunned Wednesday on the Lancashire coast earlier this season with a 1-0 loss inflicting a maiden league reverse upon Darren Moore’s side on the club’s first-ever meeting at league level.



Moore said: “I remember the game and we were dominant, but not ruthless enough to take our chances and the goal was an own goal which came off Dennis (Adenarin).

“It was a result which I did not see coming at the time with the way we were dominant on the day.”

Wednesday face a Morecambe side who have won just once on their travels in League One since September, but Moore insists that he has been impressed by what he has seen this season regarding the Shrimps, who find themselves in the final relegation position, but just one point adrift of the side just outside of the drop zone in AFC Wimbledon.

Moore continued: “I have watched them a couple of times and I think they are a lovely team who play football in the right way and make wonderful patterns.

“They have got the boy (Cole Stockton) who is scoring goals and is a threat and once you have got that on the pitch, you always have a chance of winning games. I am quietly impressed by them.”

Wednesday must make do without striker Lee Gregory for a spell due to a toe injury, joining the likes of Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa, Adenarin and Olamide Shodipo on the sidelines.

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday WLLWLW; Morecambe WLDLWD.

Referee: O Yates (Staffordshire).