Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City: Latest from Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday host Norwich City at Hillsborough looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in the Championship.

Team news: Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias are set to return to first-team training, but will not be risked today or in next week's Steel City derby.

Also still sidelined are Gary Hooper, San Winnall, Kieran Lee and Joost van Aken - although the latter is due to play for the Under-23s next week.

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday DDWLLL Norwich City DLWWWL.

Referee: S Martin (Staffs).

Last time: Sheffield Wednesday 5 Norwich City 1, May 6 2018, Championship.