Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle: Lewis Wing and Owls find what they are both looking for

Now both must ensure it is not a one-off in tomorrow’s FA Cup tie at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Last week the midfielder was taken out of the XI, but he returned for arguably the Owls’ best performance this season, the 3-0 win over Sunderland.

“It shows signs of where we’re going as a team,” says Wing. “We’ve nailed down our new formation and it worked a treat. Moving across the pitch together we all looked as one.

Sheffield Wednesday's Lewis Wing Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

“All these home games coming up I think is going to be good for us. Hopefully, we’ll have a good month, the fans will get behind us like they always have and we’ll reward them with wins.”

Excellent on loan at Rotherham United from Middlesbrough in the second half of last season, Wing could have stayed in the Championship.

“I had a baby in the summer so that’s all I was thinking about but in pre-season I was flying and that put thoughts in the back of (manager Neil Warnock’s) head,” he recalls. “We got on really well, it’s just some managers don’t really like you as a player.

“I had offers to stay in the Championship but when a club the size of Sheffield Wednesday come knocking it’s hard to turn down. On paper we’d do well in the Championship but signing that many players it takes longer to gel and Sunderland was one of the few times it really clicked.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore after his team's 3-0 win over Sunderland Picture: Steve Ellis

Wing signed a contract extension before leaving the Riverside, but cautions: “The extension has to get exercised by Middlesbrough so we don’t know what’s going to happen. I definitely see the potential for being here a long period.”

Moore thinks the 26-year-old’s desire to impress may have counted against him.