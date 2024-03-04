Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth: Danny Rohl says squad depth is a big weapon for his 'hunters'

To go from a hard-fought South Yorkshire derby at the weekend to games at home to Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday and Leeds United on Friday is a punishing if typical Championship challenge for a team three points from relegation safety.

But to play them at Hillsborough is a boost, and to be on the back of a second consecutive away win, where Rohl's use of substitutes was crucial, was important psychologically.

"I said on Saturday to my assistant coaches our bench will be so important," commented Rohl.

"It's not to excuse it, but in January we had a lot of weeks with midweek games and in some games we felt it a little bit and were not always fresh. It's now good to have nearly everyone in the squad available. It gives me a good opportunity to bring fresh legs in, maybe.

"The performance of my team is outstanding – how we rest, how we live, the attitude we have, the mentality in our group. Everybody is hungry to be part of the team.

"The players who are not in the squad keep going and push, it's outstanding. I'm very proud of what my team are doing at the moment.

"Every win creates more belief and more conviction.

"The last two away games against Millwall and Rotherham were really difficult to take six points from. To have two clean sheets and score three times was a big step forward."

His team were not helped by results elsewhere on Saturday, but it did nothing to dampen Rohl’s mood.

"You can say, 'They won again,' but they will say they have not come away from this line. We are the hunter and we've known the situation since I arrived here. It's a good feeling.

"We are on the front foot, we have the momentum and we want to keep it going.

"To come to Sheffield Wednesday with our massive supporters for a night game, it's going to be a special atmosphere."

The Owls lost £6.5m in winning promotion from League One last season, according to the latest accounts. They lost £7.3m in 2021-22.