Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City – Goals target for Owls at front of Adam Reach’s mind

Adam Reach is hoping he can be the man to help solve Sheffield Wednesday’s scoring problems.

In the last nine games, the Owls have netted just five goals, and two of those came in last week’s 2-2 draw at Rotherham United.

New manager Steve Bruce has worked hard on tightening up the Owls’ defence – six clean sheets in those nine games is proof of that – but now Wednesday need to start scoring at the other end.

Reach – who has conjured up enough spectacular strikes to hold his own ‘goal of the season’ contest – has netted seven times this term.

But the last of those was the winner at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day, the 26-year-old failing to find the net in his last 11 outings ahead of today’s visit of Swansea City to Hillsborough.

“I have not quite got the goal I have been looking for,” said Reach. “It has been a little while now. I have not scored since Boxing Day.

“I will be looking to get a goal on Saturday if I can and, hopefully, from now until the end of the season I would like to get to that double figure mark.

“I think that is a good achievement for a wide player or an attacking midfielder.

“I have tried to improve every season. If I see improvements, then I am happy.

“I only scored four goals last season and I have seven now so there is an improvement.

“I have got five assists at the minute so that is 12 goals I have either created or scored. That is not a bad return. It could be better, of course it could and I am always the first person to look at myself and see where I can improve but it has been a testing season.

“If I can come out with good stats like that, I’m pretty impressed. I have not quite played in the same position in attack. I have been in the middle, defensively positioned earlier on in the season. I think I have been settled in the last month or two and I think I have been putting in good performances.”

Today kicks off three successive home games in 10 days –against the Swans, Brentford on Tuesday night, before the Sheffield derby a week on Monday.

With Wednesday floating in mid-table, the final 13 games give Bruce the chance to assess his squad before a summer shake-up.

“You know we’ve got three games in a week and the big one that everybody is looking forward to. It’s a chance to get a few results before we take on our neighbours and that’s what we’ll be looking to do if we can.

“I have to say Swansea are a very good football side, Brentford are a very good football side and we know our neighbours are doing very well at the moment.

“As I have seen in the Championship, it is always difficult but let’s see how we get on and how we deal with it.

“It would be nice to have a return of points, of course it would and it gives us a wonderful opportunity.”