Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City: Latest from Hillsborough

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday kick off three successive games at Hillsborough with the visit of Swansea City in the Championship.

Wednesday captain Tom Lees (shin) could return at centre-half after missing the last few weeks. Jordan Thorniley suffered concussion at Rotherham United last week, so misses out.

Fernando Forestieri serves a one-match suspension after his red card at the Millers, while George Boyd is suffering from illness.

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday WLWDDD Swansea WDLWLW.

Referee: G Eltringham (County Durham).

Last time: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Swansea City 0, February 17 2018, Championship.