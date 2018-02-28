Sheffield Wednesday were punished for profligacy - Luhukay

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhakay felt his Sky Bet Championship side were punished for failing to convert early opportunities in their FA Cup fifth-round defeat at Premier League side Swansea City.

Jacob Butterfield and Lucas Joao both tested stand-in Swansea goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt in the first half.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay during the Emirates FA Cup, fifth round replay match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea. (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Swansea will entertain the winners of Wednesday night’s replay between Tottenham and Rochdale in the last eight next month after second-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer had settled the replay.

“The first half was in the balance,” Luhakay said.

“We had two or three good chances to score but we did not do so.

“In the second half we did not make the pressure we like to do, Swansea got the goal and we could not come back in the game.”

Swansea struggled to break Wednesday down during a turgid first half played in freezing sub-zero conditions.

“Sheffield Wednesday created problems for us in the first game and also again,” said former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal. “But I thought we had more opportunities in this game.

“We needed a bit more intensity and a bit more speed in the second half, and that’s why we put Jordan and Martin Olsson on at half-time.

“We felt after a couple of minutes that we could score and we did that.”